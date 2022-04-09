Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr Shows Shredded Biceps While Staying Hydrated

Getty | Robert Cianflone

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

Fittest Woman in the World, Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr, showed off her washboard body in her latest Instagram ad share, channeling her inner cowgirl. The athlete wore a classic white tank top tucked into denim shorts and topped the look with a small-brimmed brown suede cowgirl hat.

While her outfit hugged her physique snuggly, it wasn't something else that held fans' attention for a longer time - her bulging biceps! Tia-Clair flexed her muscles as she drank thirstily from a giant water jug. If you want to know how the fittest woman in the world keeps her muscles ripped, keep reading.

She Stays Hydrated

The primary thing on Tia-Clair's list is staying hydrated through her fitness journey. CrossFit exercises are so intense that every athlete loses so much body moisture during their routines. To maintain a balance between the necessary sweat (and consequential moisture loss,), Tia-Clair drinks enough water. It's not only rehydrating but also refreshing, and it's the best after lifting heavy weights because those activities can work up a thirst!

She Works Out

Is there a CrossFit Athlete who doesn't perform intense exercises? Talk less of the current fittest woman in the world! Tia-Clair works her entire body using different gym equipment, from heavy dumbbells for arm curls and extensive overhead lunges to hanging rings for pull-ups, crunch benches for sit-ups, weighted bars for squats, and more.

She also does alternate routines that don't need equipment, like upside-down push-ups, press-ups, and toe-touch squats. It's no child's play to achieve a washboard body, and Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr doesn't PLAY!

She Prioritizes A Calorie Diet

For every three to five pictures on Tia-Clair's Instagram feed, one shows her drinking/mixing one protein shake or the other. She calls them her Essentials and once said, "don't know what I would do without [them.]."

Tia-Clair It became more rampant this year because she worked towards shedding some extra 20 pounds gained during the pre-Olympic season. Tia-Clair applied to join the Australian Bobsled team but unfortunately didn't make the cut, despite being qualified by official standards.

She Sleeps

"It’s important to have a break every so often, unwind and reset the mind and body. But one thing that is consistent throughout my day is my routine for bed."

After a long day of lifting weights and performing other CrossFit exercises, Tia-Clair enjoys a good night's rest. Sometimes she uses assisted supplements like Beam to ensure she gets all her hours.

