Mikaela Shiffrin In Bathing Suit 'Should Have Seen Is That Coming'

Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin spent a lot of time with her only brother Taylor last year, especially in the months before his marriage. The siblings goof around and tease each other on social media and during Mikaela's Olympic seasons, but it doesn't take away from the enormous love for each other.

Taylor teased Mikaela about waking up too early for her Slalom run to cinch a third gold medal on one such occasion. Unfortunately, she lost the competition when the officials disqualified her twice. Fortunately, the former champion had a support system, including Taylor, who stuck by her side.

Keep scrolling to see the prank Taylor played on his famous sister.

Riding Till The End

When Mikaela had a lousy run during this year's Olympics, Taylor stuck up for her in the media, especially when things got intense.

"It"s part of the sports. It's what we sign up for and if you're not pushing the limit then you might as well not be racing. So go all out, go guns blazing, and when you do that you've gotta push that edge and sometimes that entails falling."

See Taylor's prank below.

Goofing Around

Mikaela did a single-handed handstand relying on her brother's support, Taylor, who stood guard as the spotter. She showed off her perfect form in a bright yellow one-piece bikini, highlighting her toned legs.

Unbeknownst to the Gold-medalist, he had ulterior motives standing behind her, which she soon found out in the following slide. Taylor let go of her legs, causing the famed skier to tumble in the sand, and she joked about letting her guard down.

"Probably should have seen that coming🥴… (👉👉)"

Even though she fell thanks to Taylor's mischief, it's always all-love between the siblings.

Joining The Wedding Party

Mikaela and Taylor have a close relationship since they're the only sibling the other has. Last year, she joined the bridal party at his wedding and welcomed his wife in with open arms. The group celebrated the pre-wedding events, including the bachelorette together, and Mikaela called it an unforgettable moment.

Many of their celebrations involved bikinis, pools, and beaches, with the bridal party flaunting their toned bodies. Mikaela shared some of her special moments with her one million-plus followers, including shots of her and her sister-in-law Kristiana lounging by a secluded beach.

More Teasers

The resemblance between the two is uncanny, although they joke about not noticing it. In one post, Taylor wrote, "...People say we look alike," and he compared her baby picture to "Jack-Jack" from Jack-Jack Attack.

