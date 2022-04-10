Mikaela Shiffrin In Bathing Suit 'Should Have Seen Is That Coming'

Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin spent a lot of time with her only brother Taylor last year, especially in the months before his marriage. The siblings goof around and tease each other on social media and during Mikaela's Olympic seasons, but it doesn't take away from the enormous love for each other.

Taylor teased Mikaela about waking up too early for her Slalom run to cinch a third gold medal on one such occasion. Unfortunately, she lost the competition when the officials disqualified her twice. Fortunately, the former champion had a support system, including Taylor, who stuck by her side.

