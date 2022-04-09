NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Rudy Gobert For James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins

One of the areas in which the Warriors need a significant upgrade is the starting center position. The Warriors may currently have James Wiseman on their roster, but the former No. 2 pick missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to injury. With the team in a win-now mode, most people believe that the Warriors are better off trading him for a more durable and experienced center in the 2022 NBA offseason.

According to a Western Conference who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, one of the potential trade targets for the Warriors is All-Star center Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

"If Rudy Gobert becomes available this summer, I think you'd find a lot of those veterans with the Warriors might want the team to make a run at him," the league executive said.