NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Rudy Gobert For James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors decided not to make any blockbuster move at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, believing that their current roster is enough to conquer the Western Conference and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, though they are currently in the playoff race, the Warriors need an upgrade in their frontcourt.

If they fall short of achieving their main goal, the Warriors are expected to put a halt to their two-timeline plan and become more aggressive in upgrading their roster around the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green this summer.

Rudy Gobert To Golden State Warriors

One of the areas in which the Warriors need a significant upgrade is the starting center position. The Warriors may currently have James Wiseman on their roster, but the former No. 2 pick missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to injury. With the team in a win-now mode, most people believe that the Warriors are better off trading him for a more durable and experienced center in the 2022 NBA offseason.

According to a Western Conference who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, one of the potential trade targets for the Warriors is All-Star center Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

"If Rudy Gobert becomes available this summer, I think you'd find a lot of those veterans with the Warriors might want the team to make a run at him," the league executive said.

Potential Trade Package To Acquire Rudy Gobert

Gobert may not have shown any sign that he's no longer happy in Utah. Still, with his deteriorating relationship with Donovan Mitchell, there's a possibility that the Jazz could explore moving him this summer. To acquire Gobert, the Warriors could offer the Jazz a trade package that includes Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins.

"It would cost them Wiggins and Wiseman but if you believe in Jordan Poole and Klay [Thompson] to man the wings for the next few years, I think the Warriors would have to consider it," the Western Conference executive said. "Talent-wise, Wiggins and Wiseman for Gobert is a good deal for both sides."

Rudy Gobert Boosts Warriors' Championship Odds

Gobert would be an intriguing acquisition for the Warriors. Though it would bury them deep in the luxury tax hell, swapping Wiseman for Gobert would help the Warriors maximize the championship window of Curry, Thompson, and Green. His potential arrival in Golden State would significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, and a monster shot-blocker.

Gobert is averaging 15.5 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks this season while shooting 71.3 percent from the field. A center of Gobert's caliber would give the Warriors a better matchup against powerhouse teams with dominant big men like the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, and the Miami Heat.

Why The Jazz Would Make The Trade

The proposed blockbuster deal with the Warriors would make a lot of sense for the Jazz, especially if they suffer another early playoff exit this season. By breaking up their superstar duo, the Jazz would be acquiring a young and promising big man in Wiseman and an All-Star caliber wingman in Wiggins. Wiseman may still be recovering from an injury, but once he regains 100 percent health, he could fill the hole the Gobert would be leaving in the Jazz's frontcourt.

Wiggins isn't primarily included in the deal for salary-matching purposes, but he's someone who could help the Jazz remain competitive next season. Playing for a team where he could be the No. 2 scoring option would benefit Wiggins as it could speed up his development into a legitimate superstar in the league.

