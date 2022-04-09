NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Rudy Gobert For James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors decided not to make any blockbuster move at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, believing that their current roster is enough to conquer the Western Conference and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, though they are currently in the playoff race, the Warriors need an upgrade in their frontcourt.
If they fall short of achieving their main goal, the Warriors are expected to put a halt to their two-timeline plan and become more aggressive in upgrading their roster around the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green this summer.