When it comes to looking glamorous, Penelope Cruz is never slacking. The Spanish actress's versatility is not restricted to her movie roles, as it also reflects her fashion preference. Cruz is always stunning in whatever she wears, and here are some of her igniting looks over the years.
Penelope Cruz Stuns In Thigh-skimming Lavender Dress
Cruz In Bright Lilac
Cruz has rocked several stylish dresses in fashion history. The Bandidas actress once posted a snapshot of a bright lilac mini-dress, and it was nothing short of igniting. The dress had a plunging neckline that flattered her cleavage and full puffy sleeves with her side cut, exposing the flawless skin underneath.
She rocked the dress with mauve taupe stilettos. The Hollywood star completed her fierce look with a piercing gaze. Cruz's 6 million Instagram followers couldn't get over the appearance and flooded her comments with many love emojis and pleasant statements.
Cruz At The 2021 Venice Film Festival
When analyzing Cruz's glamorous closet, one can not scroll past the white-tiered maxi dress she wore at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The 47-year-old Academy Award winner took over the red carpet in a one-shoulder gown that kept her perfectly toned arms on display. Cruz, who recently lent some sultriness to Lancome, looked graceful as she strolled the red carpet with her tiered dress, which also had a slit at its helm that gave a glimpse at her black open-toed stilettos.
All Fair
Her appearance gets fans gushing for days whenever Cruz shows up on tabloids. After taking over the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, the Parallel Mothers actress decided to bless fans with a closer view of her outfits, posting snapshots from the star-studded event on Instagram.
Several snaps gave a clearer picture of Cruz's silver accessories and a white clutch purse. Her hairstyle was another aspect of the outfit that caught many fans' attention, and the comments kept bussing with appreciative statements. The post got over 143,000 likes and 1,108 lovely words.
Cruz's Latest Career Achievement
While Cruz keeps fans in constant awe with her stylish ways, she is also finding new ways of entertaining. One of the Oscar-winner's most recent projects is her collaboration with Spanish media group Mediapro Studio; the organization worked on the movie Official Competition, which starred Cruz and Antonio Banderas.
According to Hollywood Reporter, the joint venture aims to produce non-fiction and drama content for film and TV, with Mediapro handling worldwide distribution and sales. In a statement, Cruz and Mediapro also confirmed that the new outfit would be "dedicated to producing premium non-fiction and dramatic content which will also promote the actress's career.