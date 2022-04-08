'Under The Banner Of Heaven' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Wikimedia | Electroguv~commonswiki

Entertainment
Bryce Cameron

It's time to prepare for the next true-crime series that'll shake you to the core. Jon Kraukauer's best-selling novel is officially being adapted into a limited event series for streaming.

This will be the first (and likely only) season of 'Under The Banner Of Heaven'. The series follows a Fundamentalist Mormon police detective whose faith is shaken when investigating the murder of a woman that seems to involve the Church. The devout detective's world is rocked when the murderer points him in the direction of his beloved Mormon Church.

The Latest

Leah McSweeney Was Confused By 'RHONY' Split, Hopes Dorinda Medley Joins' Legacy'

NBA Rumors: Nets Could Acquire LeBron James For Five Players & 2022 1st-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster

Joe Biden Not At Risk Of COVID Despite Pelosi Kissing Him, Psaki Says

Trump Says He's Been Investigated More Than Capone, Billy The Kid & Jesse James

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Braless Dress

All About 'Under The Banner Of Heaven'

Wikimedia | RanZag

Under The Banner Of Heaven is based on the best-selling novel by Jon Krakauer. The book was released in 2003 and investigated both the origins of the Mormon Church and the shocking murder that's featured in the series.

The book saw its fair share of controversy when the managing director of public affairs of the church condemned the contents. However, no amount of negative press stopped the success of the book nor did it prevent Hulu from developing it into a limited series event.

Entertainment

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Enjoys 'Moonlight Swim'

By Geri Green

When Is The Release Date Of 'Under The Banner Of Heaven'?

Wikimedia | Gage

Under The Banner Of Heaven is expected to be released on Hulu on April 28, 2022. The first two episodes of the true-crime drama will be available to watch at launch.

The series will be available in the United States on Hulu and air on the Star service by Disney+ in international markets.

Jessie James Decker Buns Out In Bikini

Georgia Steel In Bikini Goes Risqué With 'Coconuts'

Who Is In The Cast Of 'Under The Banner Of Heaven'?

Wikimedia | Mithoron

Spider-Man fans rejoice! The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield will star in the lead role of Under The Banner Of Heaven as Detective Jeb Pyre.

Other main characters of the series include Daisy Edgar-Jones as Brenda Lafferty, Sam Worthington as Ron Lafferty, and Denise Gough as Dianna Lafferty. Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, and Gil Birmingham round out the cast.

What Is 'Under The Banner Of Heaven' About?

Wikimedia | CallyMc

Under The Banner Of Heaven follows a "devout detective's faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder seemingly connected to an esteemed Utah family's spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government."

The series will chronicle the police investigation and the aftermath over the course of seven episodes. The primary focus of the show is the suspected link between the brutal murder and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

David Mackenzie will serve as director of the series.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaia Gerber Shows Off Broken Bone In Bikini

Alexandra Daddario Unzipped In Swimsuit Showoff

Surfer Anastasia Ashley Offers Rear View In Bikini

Surfer Alana Blanchard Flaunts Toned Body In Bikini

Danica Patrick's Top Bikini Modeling Moments

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.