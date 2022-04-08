'Under The Banner Of Heaven' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

It's time to prepare for the next true-crime series that'll shake you to the core. Jon Kraukauer's best-selling novel is officially being adapted into a limited event series for streaming.

This will be the first (and likely only) season of 'Under The Banner Of Heaven'. The series follows a Fundamentalist Mormon police detective whose faith is shaken when investigating the murder of a woman that seems to involve the Church. The devout detective's world is rocked when the murderer points him in the direction of his beloved Mormon Church.