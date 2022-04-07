NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Pelicans Trade Sends Brandon Ingram To New York For Four Players & Draft Picks

The Knicks should no longer think twice before making the trade. Though it would cost them multiple future first-round picks, the hypothetical blockbuster deal with the Pelicans would enable the Knicks to add a young star who can become the centerpiece of the title-contending team that they are trying to build in New York. The Knicks may currently have RJ Barrett but while he has shown huge potential, there are still doubts about whether he can carry a team or not.

Compared to Barrett, Ingram is more capable of leading a franchise and taking the role as the No. 1 option on the offensive end of the floor.