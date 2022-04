The founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, recently became Twitter's largest stakeholder, after buying 9.2 percent of the company's shares.

The news broke on Monday and was welcomed by many in the tech world, but also by conservative figures and Republican politicians, who expressed hope that Musk would loosen the social networking company's strict rules.

According to some experts, however, Musk broke the law when he purchased the shares.