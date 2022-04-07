NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook To Pacers For Malcolm Brogdon & Buddy Hield

After they got officially eliminated from playoff contention, rumors surrounding All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers have started to heat up. The Lakers brought Westbrook to Los Angeles with the hope that pairing him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would increase their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the 2022 NBA championship title. Unfortunately, things didn't go as they expected in the 2021-22 NBA season.

With the Westbrook experiment clearly a massive failure, the Lakers are expected to find a way to get rid of him this summer.