While they didn't actually need Hosmer, adding Paddack would've certainly helped their case.

The Mets' resurge could be seriously hampered by their lack of depth in their rotation. Jacob deGrom is slated to miss the first chunk of the season after suffering a stress reaction in his right scapula. Also, his recent history of injuries makes their need for an insurance policy even bigger.

Steve Cohen signed Max Scherzer to a mammoth 3-year deal in the offseason to potentially have one of the best one-two punches in the league. Unfortunately, though, Mad Max was also scratched from his Opening Day start due to an injured hamstring.