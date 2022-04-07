'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Was 'Angry' And 'Confused' After Mike Nilon Affair

Garcelle Beauvais looked back on her messy split from ex-husband Mike Nilon during an interview with PEOPLE on April 6.

Ahead of the highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming 12th season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and actress, who also hosts The Real talk show, Beauvais spoke of the past betrayal, admitting that she questioned her self-worth after learning Nilon had engaged in an affair.

"I was so angry, and hurt and confused," she recalled. "With the betrayal, I thought, 'Was I not enough?' But then I realized that it wasn't about me at all."