'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Was 'Angry' And 'Confused' After Mike Nilon Affair

Getty | Frederick M. Brown

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is opening up about her messy split from ex-husband Mike Nilon, the father of her now-14-year-old twin sons, Jax and Jaid, and sharing her thoughts on dating.

Garcelle Beauvais' Ex-Husband Mike Nilon Was Caught Cheating

Shutterstock | 842284

Garcelle Beauvais looked back on her messy split from ex-husband Mike Nilon during an interview with PEOPLE on April 6.

Ahead of the highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming 12th season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and actress, who also hosts The Real talk show, Beauvais spoke of the past betrayal, admitting that she questioned her self-worth after learning Nilon had engaged in an affair.

"I was so angry, and hurt and confused," she recalled. "With the betrayal, I thought, 'Was I not enough?' But then I realized that it wasn't about me at all."

Garcelle Beauvais Split From Mike Nilon To Protect Her Spirit

Getty | Jon Kopaloff

After seeing how she was emotionally impacted by Nilon's betrayal, Beauvais said that she decided to end her marriage because she didn't want "to change [her] spirit."

"This is my one shot at life. And I didn't think it would be fair for my kids to live with a mom who has so much angst," she explained.

Luckily, after what were surely some ugly and uncomfortable moments, Beauvais and Nilon were able to establish a close friendship with one another as they co-parented their twins.

"I couldn't hate the man [my kids] love so much," Beauvais explained.

Garcelle Beauvais Is In No Rush To Settle Down

Getty | Future Publishing

Speaking to the outlet about her dating life, Beauvais admitted that she doesn't feel she should rush to find a man and settle down.

"I have such a full life," she explained. "I don't want to just bring anybody in as a seat filler. I really want it to be the person. I feel like we put so much pressure on women to have a man, be married, have kids. Can we just live our lives?"

Garcelle Beauvais Claims Writing Her New Book Was Like Therapy

Shutterstock | 564025

As she looked back on the process of writing her book, Love Me As I Am, Beauvais admitted that her writings served as therapy.

"But I feel like I've made peace with a lot of things, so that's why now it feels like a good time to share," she stated.

Beauvais and her castmates are expected to return to Bravo for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 later this spring.

