Backstreet Boys React To Machine Gun Kelly Throwing Up At Concert
Machine Gun Kelly Got Overwhelmed At The Backstreet Boys' Show
The Backstreet Boys appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, April 6, and during their appearance, host Kelly Clarkson brought Machine Gun Kelly's past appearance on her daytime series to the guys' attention.
In a clip Clarkson shared with the boy banders, Machine Gun Kelly was seen saying, via ET Online Canada. "I went to a Backstreet Boys concert and I threw up on the first song because the girls were so loud."
Machine Gun Kelly Didn't Understand Why His Body Reacted The Way It Did
"They were screaming so loud. I don't know how that equalled out to be throwing up... But it happened though," Kelly continued. "They came down on these hover-boards and everyone was going so crazy."
After seeing the clip, A.J. McLean responded to Kelly's story.
"Fortunately we hadn’t started singing yet so that wasn't why he threw up. So that's a good thing... That's a good thing," he noted.
Nick Carter Is Excited To Get Back On The Road With His Boy Band Mates
As the episode continued, Nick Carter expressed his excitement to go back out on tour with his band, saying, "It's been two years since we've performed."
"We've been chomping at the bit, just sitting at home, eating, waiting to go back out on the road," Kevin Richardson agreed.
According to Carter, he believes that the work he and his bandmates do is important.
"And honestly, I feel like now, especially with the way everything is in the world, entertainment is so needed right now. Our job is so important to get people's minds off this stuff," he explained.
The Backstreet Boys' Wives Are Happy To See Them Hitting The Road Once Again
After Clarkson noted that the guys bring a lot of action and excitement to their shows, McLean agreed and added that the wives of himself and his bandmates were happy to see them getting back into action.
"It's a different kind of energy and we thrive on that energy. I mean, don't get me wrong. Our kids were so happy that we were home for this last two years. Our wives were like, 'You have to go back to work. Please go back to work,'" he laughed.