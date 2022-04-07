As the episode continued, Nick Carter expressed his excitement to go back out on tour with his band, saying, "It's been two years since we've performed."

"We've been chomping at the bit, just sitting at home, eating, waiting to go back out on the road," Kevin Richardson agreed.

According to Carter, he believes that the work he and his bandmates do is important.

"And honestly, I feel like now, especially with the way everything is in the world, entertainment is so needed right now. Our job is so important to get people's minds off this stuff," he explained.