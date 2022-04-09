Miley Cyrus Stuns In Braless Minidress

Miley Cyrus looked drop-dead gorgeous in a slinky, metallic, and braless minidress as she ushered in 2022 earlier this year. The singer, 29, made sure she was front-page news with her Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on December 31. The Miami-held event eventually made headlines as she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction on stage.

Posting moments from the night to Instagram on January 3, the "Prisoner" hitmaker showed off her killer dress and her killer figure, with the post now sitting at over 2.3 million likes. Check it out below.

Stuns In Metallic Minidress

Scroll for the photo. Miley wound up in an array of figure-flaunting looks on New Year's Eve. This one showed the former Disney star showing off her gym-honed shoulders, toned pins, and slender waist as she belted out a number on stage while holding a mic.

The Gucci ambassador went itty-bitty in a slinky and two-piece-effect minidress in shimmering metallic silver. The thigh-skimming number came cut-out and slightly ripped, with a braless finish seeing Miley in her usual element. She flashed hints of her ripped abs while rocking heavy silver eyeshadow and false lashes, wearing ring jewelry, and showcasing her famous tattoos.

See More Photos Below

The sister to "July" singer Noah Cyrus alerted fans to her TV special, writing: "Get a good look at the top that didn't stay on very long….. 🥵#MileysNewYearsEveParty." Of course, Miley was referring to the wardrobe malfunction seeing her top basically fall apart on stage. The "Slide Away" singer had gotten creative to combat the live situation, mainly spending time with her back to the camera as she clutched her bare chest and maintained her modesty.

Shortly after, on January 5, Miley posted in a wowing mesh minidress as she revealed the look had been styled by sister Noah, 22.

Busy 2021

2021 was a busy year for Miley, who made July headlines for announcing her Gucci ambassador gig and later wound up in the news for a high-profile Interview Mag feature. The outlet also recently interviewed Zendaya and Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon got Miley talking about one of her lesser-known habits.

"I have two notebooks that I take everywhere I go. One of them is filled with my morals, my values, my purpose, my potential, my capabilities, and my commitments—to others, and to myself. I'm constantly writing things in there," Cyrus revealed.

Instagram Explodes

Miley continues to rack up followers on Instagram - right now, she's sitting at 164 million followers. For more updates, check out her account.

