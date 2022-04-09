Nastia Liukin Highlights Olympian Body In Skintight Alo Yoga

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has been showing off her Gold Medal body in the brand every celebrity's wearing right now. The 33-year-old five-time Olympic medalist might not have an Alo deal like model Kendall Jenner and actress Alexandra Daddario. Still, she proved she could be part of the Alo squad back in 2016, long before either Kendall or Alexandra likely even knew about the brand.

Posting for her 1.1 million Instagram followers, Moscow-born Nastia stunned with her killer abs on show, posing outdoors, all smiles, and showcasing her gymnast physique. There may also have been a slight influencer deal going on - Nastia thanked Alo for having sent her all the gear.