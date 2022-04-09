Nastia Liukin Highlights Olympian Body In Skintight Alo Yoga

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has been showing off her Gold Medal body in the brand every celebrity's wearing right now. The 33-year-old five-time Olympic medalist might not have an Alo deal like model Kendall Jenner and actress Alexandra Daddario. Still, she proved she could be part of the Alo squad back in 2016, long before either Kendall or Alexandra likely even knew about the brand.

Posting for her 1.1 million Instagram followers, Moscow-born Nastia stunned with her killer abs on show, posing outdoors, all smiles, and showcasing her gymnast physique. There may also have been a slight influencer deal going on - Nastia thanked Alo for having sent her all the gear.

Stuns In Alo Yoga Look

Scroll for the photo. Liukin was snapped on an outdoor path as she rocked a skintight and dark pair of leggings. Adding pops of color via a printed pink, black, and white crop top, the APL collaborator donned unfussy black sneakers and statement shades, with those toned shoulders and built biceps taking center stage.

Taking to her caption as her post clocked over 20,000 likes, Nastia wrote: "Thanks for all my gear @aloyoga Love working out in it :) Makes me feel strong and beautiful! Xoxo." The post quickly caught a like from fellow Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

13 Years Of The Nastia Cup

Nastia retired aged just 22 back in 2012, but her legacy lives on via the annual Nastia Cup. Gearing up for the Cup's 13th year recently, Nastia stunned in her favorite color - pink, while reflecting on the Cup and writing:

"13 years. I can't believe it's been 13 years of the #NastiaCup. I still remember trying to explain to people how I wanted this to be a competition that these girls would remember for the rest of their lives. I wanted to give them an experience that made them feel special, made them feel loved, and made them feel enough, because we are all enough."

Always Thanking The Fans

"Thank you to all of the competitors. You make this event what it is. Your hard work and passion shined bright on the competition floor, and you were a joy to watch. Never give up, and never stop chasing your dreams," she added. Here, gymnast McKayla Maroney left a like, with widow Vanessa Bryant also dropping a heart emoji in the comments.

For more, give Nastia's Instagram a follow.

