Buckle up and get ready to relive the same day over and over again. The Amy Poehler-directed Netflix series Russian Doll is returning soon for its second season.

This is the first season of Russian Doll in over three years, so anticipation levels are through the roof. The series follows "a cynical young woman in New York City keeps dying and returning to the party that's being thrown in her honor on that same evening. She tries to find a way out of this strange time loop", according to IMDB.