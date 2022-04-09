Halle Berry Stuns In Spaghetti Strap Sundress

Shutterstock | 2914948

Halle Berry in a beachy look never goes amiss on Instagram. The Oscar winner and regular topper of age-defying Hollywood stars lists was back to delight her 7.7 million followers ahead of the New Year, posting on December 2021. Halle posed from an exotic location as she rocked a strappy maxi dress that flaunted her ripped frame.

The actress had jetted out somewhere sunny to ring in 2022, with photos from the luxurious travels impressing fans and celebs alike - 53-year-old goddess, Jennifer Aniston has even spotted the photos.

Stuns In Beach Sundress

Scroll for the photos. The Monster's Ball actress sent out her usual carefree vibes as she was photographed halfway up a wooden staircase and from a tiki hut over blissful turquoise waters. Berry turned around at just the right moment, offering hints of her beautiful face, and snapped from behind while wearing a multi-tonal blue maxi dress with thin spaghetti straps.

Going barefoot, the 55-year-old mom of two whipped her hair around, showing off her toned and defined back - clearly, workouts with trainer Peter Lee Thomas are paying off for Halle.

See More Photos Below

A swipe right brought a similar photo, but with Halle completely facing away from the camera. A caption, meanwhile, read: "I hate when people say you don't need alcohol to have fun! you don't need running shoes to run but it F-CKING helps!" Over 140,000 fans have left likes, with a like also coming in from Bravo star Lisa Rinna.

Halle then shared other gorgeous snaps from her sun-drenched vacation, including some swimwear action. The Sweaty Betty collaborator has since returned with a whopping gallery of workout snaps, as she maintains her fierce physique in her 50s.

Fitness Friday Snaps

Halle, alongside actress Salma Hayek, is one of Instagram's most loyal hashtag employers, and her favorite seems to be #FitnessFriday. Back in February, the fiesty star shared a beachfront workout with her trainer, delivering slow and muscle-building stretches that also worked her balance and writing:

"How many reps have you done today? Check out @peterleethomas and my workout for #FitnessFriday with @respin and get moving with us! 💪🏽."

Pandemic On Her Mind

The Re-Spin founder, now retailing her popular home gym accessories, has opened up on her brand, telling Harper's Bazaar:

"People have been in COVID and wanting to exercise at home, and we're still kind of stuck there, and I think will be here for a little while longer. Working out at home for free, to me, is the perfect solution. FitOn is so aligned with what our messaging is and what's important to us over at Rē•spin."

