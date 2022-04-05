Tom Brady Rocks Outfits From His Clothing Line

Tom Brady is an outstanding quarterback believed by some to be the greatest NFL player of all time. However, he is not just good at football. Recently, the quarterback has expanded his business activities beyond the sport and has developed into a fashion star off the field.

Tom recently launched his clothing line, Brady. The brand is said to have taken more than three years to develop, with the support of Jens Grede and designer Dao-Yi Chow of the Los Angeles-based company.

Chow co-founded the streetwear company Public School New York and previously worked for DKNY, while Grede has helped build successful brands such as Good American, Skims, and Frame.

The athletic-leaning clothing line is expected to create a statement with the help of these famous stars in the fashion business, including his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

See the different times Tom has donned different outfits from his brand below.