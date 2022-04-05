Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Gives 'Cheeky' View

Scherzinger's wardrobe is filled with some of the finest bathing suits in fashion history, and the TV personality is never afraid to flaunt her looks. Scherzinger fans are always quick to appreciate her look whenever she shows up on the timeline, and when the Don't Cha singer shared snaps of her unique two-piece swimwear on Instagram, fans couldn't stop gushing.

In the images shared, Scherzinger blessed fans with the back view of her stunning figure as she basked in the sun's heat at a beachside. Scherzinger's dark curls fell freely around her shoulders, and she gave fans her cute smiles. The post got over 100,000 likes and several appreciative statements.