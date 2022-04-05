Surfer Kassia Meador In Swimsuit Welcomes New Moon

Getty | Theo Wargo

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Kassia Meador is the ultimate example of a successful entrepreneur. From being a surfer to a lifestyle photographer and now a full-time businesswoman, Kassia proves that she possesses endless abilities.

The wetsuit designer, whose surfing career began when she was a teenager, has achieved success by turning her athletic ability into a fashion label. 

The former surfer quit her surfing career to pursue a career as a designer of high-quality female wetsuits and other surfing gear.

With Kassia's long history in surfing and designing wetsuits, one can tell that she knows how to stun in beach suits.

Continue reading to see more of Kassie in bikinis. 

The Latest

Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Hold Hands In LA

Tom Brady Rocks Outfits From His Clothing Line

Carrie Underwood Resembles A Disney Princess In D&G

NBA Rumors: Proposed Lakers-Celtics Trade Forms 'Big 3' Of Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum & Bradley Beal In Boston

NBA Rumors: Knicks, Lakers Could Explore Julius Randle-Russell Westbrook Blockbuster Trade This Summer

Keeping It Cool

Recently, the 40-year-old shared a picture that showed her clad in a multicolored crop top and a black bottom. She seemed to be enjoying her time in the water as she surfed.

In the photo posted on her Instagram page, the former surfer displayed her surfing skills while advertising a discount on some wetsuit outfits from her brand Kassia + Surf.

She captioned the post, "Toe dangling in the tropics and keeping it cool and burn free in our #offearth #croptop #sunprotection," and gave more details about her wetsuit collection.

Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Kaley Cuoco demands some privacy on set, according to the new 'trailer rules' posted on her trailer door.

By Cha Miñoza

Happy New Moon In Aries

Kassia welcomed her fans into April by taking to her Instagram page to share another photo of her in a black and white swimsuit. She posed squatting on a rock while displaying her toned legs and thighs. Her blonde locks beautifully covered her face.

She captioned the photo by saying,

"Happy new moon in Aries ♈️ 🌑 earth angels.This powerful new moon is right before the equinox on April 12.A perfect time to plant those seeds of intention for all you wish to create for yourself, your life and the world around you 💙🔮☯️"

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Sunday Feels 

The pro surfer can't help but have a good time in the ocean wearing one of her swimsuits. On a beautiful Sunday, she donned a white one-piece swimsuit to enjoy her time. Kassia's sculpted abs and lovely skin glowed as she soaked in the sun with her hands thrown into the air joyfully. Her caption best explained how she felt. She wrote, "Sunday feels @whirliepops in-joy 🌊 @riseupsurfretreat."

Kassia Puts Abs On Display In Bikini

On March 19, 2022, Kassia delighted her fans yet again with another snapshot of her donning a grey two-piece bikini. She advertised more outfits from her brand as she enjoyed an epic weekend on the waves.

The pro surfer posed, kneeling on her surfboard with her hands spread apart, trying to get support while smiling happily. Her incredible abs were on full display as she surfed.

Kassie takes on every opportunity she has to promote her brand to showcase her surfing skills while still flaunting her stunning bikini body for her fans to behold.

Read Next

Must Read

Tour Zendaya's $4 Million Ranch-Style Encino Home

Christina Aguilera Acting Roles You Forgot About

Mandy Rose Shares Clip Of Herself Beating Wrestlers With A Stick On WWE 'Raw': 'That Was Fun'

Olivia Rodrigo Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Vivien Westwood

Lucy Liu Presents Muscled Legs In Outdoor Snaps

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.