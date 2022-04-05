Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Shares Motivational Words

Hurley was absent from Warne's memorial service and was not featured in the farewell video. This raised a lot of questions. The actress answered these questions by saying that she had already sent tributes and did not want to diminish her grief and her love for the deceased's family by sending another video. Warne's three children were at the memorial as they delivered eulogies for their father. Fellow cricketers, family, and friends gathered to say farewell to the King of Spin. Shane's ex-wife was also present at the memorial service, although she did not speak at the service.