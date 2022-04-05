Actress, model, and businesswoman, Elizabeth Hurley took to her Instagram page to give motivational words. The actress shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself in a white bikini as she dished out her inspiring nuggets.
Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Shares Motivational Words
Quarantine Motivation
During the quarantine season last year, Hurley seemed to be missing the outdoors as they shared a throwback photo that was taken at the beach in February 2020. She wore a white bikini with her cleavage and gorgeous body on full display in the snapshot. She flashed a beautiful smile at the camera as she sat on the beach shore. She accompanied the photo with some motivational words to keep people in good spirits. "Cheer yourself up in these miserable times and treat yourself in anticipation of sunnier days ahead…," she captioned.
Pretend Vacation
The quarantine season was a season of boredom for most people as we had to stay home and create ways to keep ourselves entertained. The Bedazzled star was not left out as she pretended to be on vacation while sharing another throwback photo. The photo showed her at the beach in a green bikini and matching sunglasses. She had one hand and both arms in the air in an expression of pure joy. The actress revealed that she would pretend to be on vacation for the coming ten days and live through her camera roll.
Hurley Loses Ex-Fiance
The 56-year-old actress lost her ex-fiance, Shane Warne, on March 4, 2022, when the cricketer died due to natural causes. The duo ended their three-year relationship in 2013. Warne had expressed that his time with Hurley was the happiest time of his life. According to DailyMail, Hurley took to Instagram to express her grief. She posted a photo of herself and Warne after she got the news of his death. "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP Lionheart", she wrote.
Warne's Memorial Service
Hurley was absent from Warne's memorial service and was not featured in the farewell video. This raised a lot of questions. The actress answered these questions by saying that she had already sent tributes and did not want to diminish her grief and her love for the deceased's family by sending another video. Warne's three children were at the memorial as they delivered eulogies for their father. Fellow cricketers, family, and friends gathered to say farewell to the King of Spin. Shane's ex-wife was also present at the memorial service, although she did not speak at the service.