How Jessica Alba Maintains Her Sculpted Abs

Jessica Alba is an actress and businesswoman who is prominent for her roles in films and television shows such as Fantastic Four, Sin City, Dark Angel, Into The Blue, LA's Finest, Good Luck Chuck, Honey, and Mechanic Resurrection, among others. 

The Hollywood star is also popularly known for her striking beauty and incredible body. 

Also, Jessica has one of the most attractive abs in Hollywood, which she did not just develop by chance. 

Regardless of her hectic schedule as an actress, entrepreneur, and mother of three, the Dark Angel star still prioritizes a steady training program and nutrient-rich diet to build and maintain her incredible abs and every other part of her body. 

There are specific workout routines the 40-year-old actress engages in to keep her look fit. Continue reading to find out. 

Jessica Credits Her Sculpted Abs To Pilates 

Jessica has been a lifelong devotee to hot yoga, but she recently tried Reformer Pilates and credited it for sculpting her abs. 

"I feel every muscle in my core," Jessica told Women's Health while explaining how she feels after the practice.

Jessica Works Out Two To Four Times A Week

The Fantastic Four actress has admitted that her approach to exercise has changed over time. 

She used to think she had to be so hard on herself to achieve her fitness goals. However, after the pandemic, Jessica changed that approach.

When the shutdown of gyms disrupted her routine, she discovered she didn't have to go all out. Jessica now works out two to four times a week. 

"I always thought, I need to sweat out my weight in water, I need to have muscle failure, I need to feel like I just ran a marathon—that's how hard I needed to work out," she told Women's Health. 

Jessica Consumes Plant-Based Food

The Hollywood actress makes a weekly effort to limit her consumption of animal products and alcoholic beverages.

"Four days a week, I try to eat plant-based, and I don't drink alcohol," the actress revealed. 

She told Byrdie that protein shakes with almond butter, banana, and coconut water are on her regular menu. 

Jessica Ensures She Stays Hydrated 

Jessica stays hydrated with coconut water while still avoiding alcohol. "I really love the health benefits that come with coconut water," she told Byrdie. 

Alongside coconut water, she also drinks coffee and tea. She said, "I think staying hydrated is really important. Just making sure you do stay hydrated for glowing skin and high energy. It's important for overall health." 

It is inspiring that Jessica has a moderate workout routine that her admirers can easily adopt. That's enough motivation to go on and get the abs!

