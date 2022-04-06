How Jessica Alba Maintains Her Sculpted Abs

Jessica Alba is an actress and businesswoman who is prominent for her roles in films and television shows such as Fantastic Four, Sin City, Dark Angel, Into The Blue, LA's Finest, Good Luck Chuck, Honey, and Mechanic Resurrection, among others.

The Hollywood star is also popularly known for her striking beauty and incredible body.

Also, Jessica has one of the most attractive abs in Hollywood, which she did not just develop by chance.

Regardless of her hectic schedule as an actress, entrepreneur, and mother of three, the Dark Angel star still prioritizes a steady training program and nutrient-rich diet to build and maintain her incredible abs and every other part of her body.

There are specific workout routines the 40-year-old actress engages in to keep her look fit. Continue reading to find out.