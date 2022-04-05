NBA Rumors: Proposed Lakers-Celtics Trade Forms 'Big 3' Of Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum & Bradley Beal In Boston

The hypothetical blockbuster deal would allow the Lakers to swap the injury-riddled Davis for a younger All-Star in Brown. With his ability to efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc, Brown would be a perfect fit alongside the Lakers veteran superstar duo of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

"The Los Angeles Lakers would benefit from the possibility of adding the defensive impact and all-around offensive game of Jaylen Brown alongside LeBron James and Russell Westbrook," Rogers said. "If the Lakers deployed Lebron James at the five with Westbrook and Brown in the backcourt, the spacing would be pretty intriguing, given Brown’s explosiveness would be maximized."

Aside from helping them remain competitive in the Western Conference, Brown would also bridge the gap to the next era of Lakers' basketball when James permanently ends his NBA career.