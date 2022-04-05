Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Lakers may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to trade Davis, but the former No. 1 pick continues to be mentioned in various trade rumors. In an episode of Get Up, Brian Windhorst of ESPN said that the Lakers "will keep their options open to improve their roster this summer, which includes potentially trading Anthony Davis."
NBA Rumors: Proposed Lakers-Celtics Trade Forms 'Big 3' Of Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum & Bradley Beal In Boston
Anthony Davis To Boston Celtics
Once he becomes available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Davis to their roster. One of the most intriguing trade partners for the Lakers in the potential deal involving Davis is the Boston Celtics. According to Jake Rogers of NBA Analysis Network, the Lakers and the Celtics could engage in a blockbuster trade that would send Davis to Beantown for a trade package centered on Jaylen Brown.
Why The Celtics Would Make The Trade
The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Celtics. They may be currently focused on fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the 2022 NBA championship title but if they fall short of achieving their main goal, they could finally explore the possibility of breaking up their young superstar duo of Brown and Jayson Tatum. After trading Brown for Davis, Rogers suggested that the Celtics could pursue Tatum's "long-time close friend," Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, in the 2022 NBA free agency and form a "Big Three" in Boston.
The trio of Tatum, Davis, and Beal would undoubtedly make the Celtics the heavy favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Anthony Davis Boosts Celtics' Frontcourt
Swapping Davis for Brown would make a lot of sense for the Celtics, especially if they successfully acquire Beal on the free agency market. Davis may have dealt with numerous injuries this season but when he's 100 percent healthy, he remains a dominant force under the basket. He would give the Celtics a very reliable scoring option, a monster rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer. This season, the 29-year-old superstar is averaging 23.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.2 percent from the field.
Lakers Swap Anthony Davis For Younger All-Star
The hypothetical blockbuster deal would allow the Lakers to swap the injury-riddled Davis for a younger All-Star in Brown. With his ability to efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc, Brown would be a perfect fit alongside the Lakers veteran superstar duo of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.
"The Los Angeles Lakers would benefit from the possibility of adding the defensive impact and all-around offensive game of Jaylen Brown alongside LeBron James and Russell Westbrook," Rogers said. "If the Lakers deployed Lebron James at the five with Westbrook and Brown in the backcourt, the spacing would be pretty intriguing, given Brown’s explosiveness would be maximized."
Aside from helping them remain competitive in the Western Conference, Brown would also bridge the gap to the next era of Lakers' basketball when James permanently ends his NBA career.