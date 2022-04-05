4 Times Lori Harvey Impressed In Bikinis

Lori Harvey may be a lot of things; socialite, influencer, fashionista, model, entrepreneur, to name some but where she slays every single time is flaunting her killer bikini bod in barely-there swimwear.

Harvey’s latest bikini snaps rolled out over her bday vacay in the Bahamas earlier this year (January 13) and boy, were her 4.3 million Instagram followers happy for the show.

 

“Your body so fire,” … “Freaking Hot,” … “Bod goals,” were among the slew of tongue-wagging comments that followed on posts she shared to the platform.

 

The 25-year-old social media figure, who has dubbed herself a modern-day, “material gworl” kept fans on their toes and up to speed with her many bikini looks during her exotic island stay.

The Pink Dior Cut

Donning the vintage Christian Dior Pink Rhinestone Safety Pin Bikini in these shots, Lori showed off her very cinched waistline and toned legs while modeling on the beach. Teasing the look even further, she threw on a sexy body chain to accentuate her hourglass form, yet kept it chic by pairing it with a pink boyfriend shirt. Adding to this island vibe, Lori wore a straw-made cowboy hat to serve up some super cute poses.

Chanel Sport Top & Triangle Bikini Bottoms

An evident vintage lover, Lori donned another classic swimsuit style from Chanel in more bday photo posts. Sea-bound on a lavish-looking yacht, she spent the afternoon lounging on deck to show off her body in top form yet again. A mirror selfie is all it took to confirm Lori Harvey’s bod is in a league of its own. “For the aesthetics,” she wrote on these shots wearing the sleeveless, mock neck Chanel Sport Top, circa 2003 featuring CC logo, and triangle tie-string bikini bottoms. Again with her body chain, and complemented with a Chanel headscarf, Lori sure pulled off a pretty trendy look.

The Mirror Selfie And The Outdoor Shower

instagramStories | Lori Harvey

Even more, swimsuit looks emerged on the socialite’s Instagram Stories during her bday spree. Below deck, in another mirror selfie, Lori showed off her super toned bod in a cute multicolored bikini. She also paired this number with a bright orange button-up shirt in other snaps.

 

Lori, who is the founder/CEO of her own beauty, cosmetic, and personal care line SKN by LH, wasn’t only flaunting her shapely physique on her mini Bahamas vacay but also her sultry smooth, sun-kissed skin. The beauty entrepreneur may be the picture-perfect image of her brand, having appeared in several of her company's promotional materials as one of its models but also has an active role in the creation of the products.

The MK Ambassador

Lori’s Michael Kor’s ambassadorship also gave us recent swimsuit footage. She shared snaps from the new MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 campaign. The capsule collection includes 11 pieces including luggage, purses, footwear, and swimwear, all in a metallic and black colorway with 007 logos.

