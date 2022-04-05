Carrie Underwood Resembles A Disney Princess In D&G

On Sunday, Carrie Underwood had a major Disney Princess moment when she stepped onto the red carpet looking like a life-sized Belle (Beauty and the Beast). The 39-year-old singer said her Dolce & Gabbana dresses made her feel like a princess, and she's worn a piece from the fashion house for most of her red carpet events in the past months. She debuted her new single Ghost Story on the Grammys stage, after winning the award for Best Root Gospel Album, in another D&G gown.

Keep scrolling to see the Fairytale dresses.

Like A Princess

Carrie's show-stopping first dress was a ballgown featuring an embellished bustier and an Ombre effect silk organza drape skirt. The corseted bodice was made of Swarovski crystals while a small draped organza sleeve flowed across her right shoulder from the skirt's waistband. She wore dropping earrings and styled her blonde hair in a sleeked-back style parting it at the center.

Celebrities

The Outfit Change

The Grammy award-winning singer changed into a classic cocktail black dress with Swarovski crystal stones bejeweled all over and a bold belt cinching the waist. The mini gown was a sleeveless bustier with a sweetheart neckline and a flared skirt. Her eyes sparkled with glittery eyeshadow while her white teeth stood out underneath the glossy nude lipstick she wore.

Carrie accessorized this look with shiny silver and diamond De Beers jewelry pieces and a pointed-toe pair of stilettos. Fans couldn't stop gushing about her legs and she dished on her secret workout routine.

Keep reading to find out.

Date Night With Her Husband

The singer attended the award show with her husband Mike Fisher (with whom she shares a newborn.) He also wore a classic Tuxedo made by the Italian fashion house. Carrie thanked the Recording Academy for her award while explaining the sentiment behind her album alongside excited hashtags.

"I WON A GRAMMY!!!!! I love this album ( #MySavior ) so much and I truly believe it is the most important album I have ever made! Thanks to all who supported! I am eternally grateful! Glory to God! AND I got to sing #GhostStory for the first time on the @recordingacademy stage! What a night… #Grammys #Blessed #grateful."

Secret To Her Toned Legs

Carrie revealed the secret to her toned legs during her Entertainment Tonight interview. She said,

"I love fitness. I do have a fitness app called Fit2 and I practice what I preach, so, I love to work out and it's nothing really complicated, things like squats and lunges and things like that, but I do like to workout. I like feeling strong."

