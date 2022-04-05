Carrie Underwood Resembles A Disney Princess In D&G

On Sunday, Carrie Underwood had a major Disney Princess moment when she stepped onto the red carpet looking like a life-sized Belle (Beauty and the Beast). The 39-year-old singer said her Dolce & Gabbana dresses made her feel like a princess, and she's worn a piece from the fashion house for most of her red carpet events in the past months. She debuted her new single Ghost Story on the Grammys stage, after winning the award for Best Root Gospel Album, in another D&G gown.

Keep scrolling to see the Fairytale dresses.