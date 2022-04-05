Rachel Zegler Dazzles In Braless Dior Gown

West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler arrived at the Grammys looking like a princess in a dove grey Princess Dior dress. The 20-year-old performed a tribute alongside other industry heavyweights - Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Ben Platt.

She rose to fame for her role in the Steven Spielberg musical remake and has continued gaining fans daily since the official soundtrack release for the film. During one of her Red Carpet interviews, the young Hollywood star said she chose the style because it embraced her femininity.