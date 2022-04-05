Rachel Zegler Dazzles In Braless Dior Gown

West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler arrived at the Grammys looking like a princess in a dove grey Princess Dior dress. The 20-year-old performed a tribute alongside other industry heavyweights - Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Ben Platt.

She rose to fame for her role in the Steven Spielberg musical remake and has continued gaining fans daily since the official soundtrack release for the film. During one of her Red Carpet interviews, the young Hollywood star said she chose the style because it embraced her femininity.

Dressed In Custom Dior

Getty | Frazer Harrison

Rachel's tulle dress had a peculiar corseted bodice, cinched at the waist with an embroidered belt leading to a flowing skirt. The sheer gown was part of a custom couture creation made by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Its thin strap sleeves fell off her shoulders, pulling the low neckline even lower while her long neck stood out with silver Tiffany & Co. jewelry adornments. Rachel paired her outfit with a short bob cut highlighting her bright pink lipstick and shimmery silver eyeshadow.

Mingling With The Cream Of The Crop

Getty | Lester Cohen

Rachel made the most of her time at the star-studded award show, mingling with the who's Whos of showbiz. She posed for a picture with Billy Porter and Olivia Rodrigo. The 20-year-old also dished on her excitement about being the latest Disney Princess in the growing list of live-action remakes of the classic animations. In the upcoming film, she'd act as Snow White, and principal filming has already started in London.

"We're having so much fun on set, it's so magical and every day I'm pinching myself that I'm a Disney princess."

Date Night With Josh Grazia

Getty | Emma McIntyre

The braided sleeves that fell to her arms formed a bow-tying string at her back, accompanied by three more lines replacing the entire back bodice. She attended the Grammys with her boyfriend, Josh Andres Rivera, saying everything was better with him around.

Rachel's hairstylist froze her hair into a perfect flip bob using a texture spray for all-night-long shine, and it worked because the hair didn't move out of place even when she changed her dress.

The First Latina Disney Princess

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

PEOPLE reported that her director, Marc Webb had only glowering recommendations for the actress. He said,

"Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."

Rachel takes her role seriously, as she said:

"Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me. You don't normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent. Even though Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries."

