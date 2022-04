Still widely viewed as the most powerful Republican politician in the country, former President Donald Trump regularly holds political rallies as he prepares to formally reenter the political arena.

At his most recent rally on Sunday, Trump weighed in on a wide variety of issues, ranging from inflation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But he also commented on the rumors that MSNBC is looking to hire White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who is reportedly stepping down from her position soon.