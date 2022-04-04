Lady Gaga Stuns In Custom Armani Dress

Lady Gaga's album with the legendary musician Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, won the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, making it Gaga's thirteenth award from the Recording Academy. When she earned her nomination earlier in the year, the 34-time Grammy nominee thanked the Academy for recognizing her and Tony's Jazz music in the major categories even though it was a rare feat for their "kind of music." She teared up doing her moving tribute to Bennett later in the night after she had her second outfit change into a Mint dress.

During the event, Lady Gaga also played Fairy Godmother to SZA on her way to accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Doja Cat. It didn't matter that the Bad Romance singer lost the category to the Kiss Me More singers - she dressed SZA's train and ensured she reached the podium without any hazards.