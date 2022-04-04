Lady Gaga Stuns In Custom Armani Dress

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Health & Lifestyle
Lady Gaga arrived at the 64th Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress. The stately column dress hugged her slender frame channeling classic old Hollywood glam. Although she changed her outfit three times throughout the show, we can't ignore her first dress. The demure two-toned number commanded attention as soon as the Grammy award winner stepped on the Red Carpet.

Lady Gaga Sits Pretty In Custom Armani

Getty | Kevin Mazur

The column dress was a black silk number with a draped mono-sleeve layered with white thin silk made of the same material as the long flowing train attached to her right hip. The gown covered her shoes, but you can see the outline of the high-platform heels she chose peeking through the hemline.

Vision To Reality

Getty | Frazer Harrison

The dress materialized precisely as the designer intended, from the figure-hugging one-shoulder floor-length dress to the draped white sweeping white train leading from the top sleeve down her back and wrap-around her skirt.

She also matched the wrapped blonde hair aesthetic on the sketch model even though she ditched the bright red lipstick for a subtle pink and wore a necklace instead of leaving her neck bare.

Classic Hollywood Glam

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Gaga wore understated makeup (a deviation from her signature rugged look) consisting of short black winged eyeliner and nude lipstick. She styled her hair in a blonde high-top chignon and accessorized her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces. Her necklace was a Morganite and diamond alternating set of leaves and pink stones with matching earrings.

Expressing Gratitude To The Academy

Shutterstock | 673594

Lady Gaga's album with the legendary musician Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, won the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Albummaking it Gaga's thirteenth award from the Recording Academy. When she earned her nomination earlier in the year, the 34-time Grammy nominee thanked the Academy for recognizing her and Tony's Jazz music in the major categories even though it was a rare feat for their "kind of music." She teared up doing her moving tribute to Bennett later in the night after she had her second outfit change into a Mint dress.

During the event, Lady Gaga also played Fairy Godmother to SZA on her way to accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Doja Cat. It didn't matter that the Bad Romance singer lost the category to the Kiss Me More singers - she dressed SZA's train and ensured she reached the podium without any hazards.

