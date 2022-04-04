Dua Lipa Stuns In Trendy Cutout Dress

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Dua Lipa is best known for her husky vocals, enviable abs, and, of course, her legendary red carpet style.

The dazzling appearances of the British-Albanian singer in various kinds of dresses in recent years have led her to become one of her generation's best-dressed singers.

Recently, the 26-year-old singer uploaded photos from her younger brother's birthday dinner, where she donned a trendy outfit. Naturally, the outfit got her 81.8 million followers on Instagram drooling over her.

Continue reading to see some of the times Dua proved herself to be one of the best-dressed singers.

The Black Trendy Bodycon Cutout Dress

On January 6, 2022, the Don't Stop Now singer took to her Instagram page to post photos of her wearing a black bodycon dress from Christopher Esber's latest Resort collection. Dua Lipa was styled by Lorenzo Posocco. Her outfit featured cutouts that extended from her chest to her waist region.

Dua Lipa completed her stunning look with kitten heels, simple gold jewelry, and a metallic silver purse. In addition, she wore her hair in loose waves and looked dazzling as she posed.

Dua Lipa Looks Stunning In Black

Getty | Karwai Tang

Dua Lipa has been hitting all the right notes in recent months, not only when it comes to singing but also when it comes to her fashion style. At the British Fashion Award, the young singer stunned in a black flared maxi gown with a detachable sleeve. She completed her look with a black scarf tied around her neck. The singer accessorized the look with silver earrings and a ring. Her black wavy hair perfectly completed the outfit.

A Mini Cutout Dress For The Night

Dua Lipa does not just rock stunning dresses on red carpet events but at every given opportunity. On a casual night out at the waterside with friends, she rocked a white mini cutout dress.

Dua Lipa accessorized the outfit with an irregular-shaped oversized earring. She took to her Instagram page to post several snaps, showcasing her gorgeous look.

The All Glittering Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa went all metallic for her stage performance at the 2020 American Music Awards. The singer glistened like a priceless diamond as she donned a mini silver metallic dress with a cowl neck that showed off her endowments to perfection.

She not only wowed the crowd with her performance but also made a statement with her wardrobe choice. In addition, her hair was accessorized with adorable hairpins while she wore the outfit with a stack of jewelry.

The One Kiss singer has a track record of wowing her fans with her spectacular dresses. Certainly, she will step out in more stunning outfits soon. 

