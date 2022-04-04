Dua Lipa is best known for her husky vocals, enviable abs, and, of course, her legendary red carpet style.

The dazzling appearances of the British-Albanian singer in various kinds of dresses in recent years have led her to become one of her generation's best-dressed singers.

Recently, the 26-year-old singer uploaded photos from her younger brother's birthday dinner, where she donned a trendy outfit. Naturally, the outfit got her 81.8 million followers on Instagram drooling over her.

Continue reading to see some of the times Dua proved herself to be one of the best-dressed singers.