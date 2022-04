Mandy Rose remains the reigning champ of the NXT Women's Championship after winning against Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray in a Fatal 4 Way fight. She stepped into the ring, looking pretty in a green and black wrestling bikini ensemble with her hair and make-up done flawlessly. The 5'2" WWE wrestler proved that size isn't the only thing that matters in the ring, but skill and strength.

