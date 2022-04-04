Nastia Liukin In Bikini Wants Advice On Costa Rica

Nastia Liukin, 32, gets her groove back after an uninspiring week. The ex-Olympic Gold Medalist took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on dealing with creative burnout and overcoming it. Nastia posted a bikini picture flaunting her assets alongside information that she's traveling to Costa Rica next week on a fun trip. She asked her one million-plus followers to send in tips on how to explore the Island.

"Going to Costa Rica (!!!) next week! tell us all the things to do, see, hotels, etc. thank youuuu," she wrote.

Island Living Ready

Nastia showed off her backside in a textured lilac bikini and changed her scenic location address to Costa Rica. The high-rise bottoms showed off her toned glutes, thighs, and legs as she put her best foot forward. Nastia wore her hair in a dyed-black sleeked back bra-length style and covered it with a matching two-toned lilac and purple flat-top hat. She topped off her look with a pair of dark sunshades, showing that she's Island ready.

Reminiscing On Fun Times

The post looks familiar because Nastia posted the same picture in January alongside more shots on the beach. Her four-picture slide show featured more poses and angles, giving fans a candid look at her toned physique as she played on the beach. The athlete aims to recreate the magic on her next vacation, but she needs help from fans to know what new things he has to try once she lands in Costa Rica. This trip is part of her self-therapy to get out of her creativity rut.

Swipe to see the poses

Longing For Summertime

Before the Costa Rica post, Nastia shared a series of vacations pictures from her last trip to Hawaii, which she captioned,

"Daydreaming about Hawaii 🌞🌴 ready for a little sunshine and warmer weather right about now."

It featured the Olympian in different bikinis, summer outfits, and poses, including a shadow silhouette reminding us that she's a gymnastic icon. Nastia stood on one leg, leaned forward against a rock, and kicked the other high up to her head.

Swipe to slide six for the pose.

Enjoying The Spring Showers

As seen in her comment section, the ex-gymnast isn't the only one ready for the summer. Many fans and friends expressed their eagerness to get into the warm season. We all love the sun, but we still need the rain, so for now, we'll enjoy the Spring showers.

