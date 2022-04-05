Surfer Carissa Moore Is A Vision In Swimsuit

Becoming the youngest person to win a pro surfing is a huge accomplishment, and Carissa claims it and also another as the first woman to compete in the Triple Crown of Surfing. With these records, she was immediately compared to some of the best male surfers currently in contention, and her qualification into the Olympics is unchartered territory that has made her an overnight sensation within the sport.

Nonetheless, she stays humble and open to improving herself each year. Through it all, the phenom keeps a cool and serene sense of herself through it all, posting on her Instagram about the importance of self-care and knowing when to relax. She gives her fans a gorgeous smile on the beach in a floral two-piece that was a big hit with her followers.