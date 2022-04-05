Surfer Caroline Marks Flaunts Curves In Bikini

If she looks right at home in a swimsuit all the time, it’s because Caroline is somewhat of a natural when it comes to working as a model these days. After dabbling with modeling before on a few projects, she received more offers after appearing in Sports Illustrated, and now can be seen in other marketing campaigns from other big sponsors, such as Redbull.

In this photo, Caroline is seen posing in a white swimsuit. As gorgeous as she is engaging, Marks is an inspiration to millions of women all over the world that have become more fascinated with surfing over the last few years.