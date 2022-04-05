Surfer Caroline Marks Flaunts Curves In Bikini

Caroline Marks is an athlete that is used to making waves as a pro surfer, and her achievements are already recognized as some of the most prodigious in her sport. In only a few short years, she has turned professional as a teenager and now is considered one of the top surfers in the world.
Caroline Marks Is No Stranger To Attention
In another major first, Marks entered the world of serious modeling of swimsuits in Sports Illustrated, where her 249,000 followers not only got to see her look great in swimsuits but get more details about her life on the circuit and what lies ahead in the near future.
Caroline Models Beyond Sports Illustrated
If she looks right at home in a swimsuit all the time, it’s because Caroline is somewhat of a natural when it comes to working as a model these days. After dabbling with modeling before on a few projects, she received more offers after appearing in Sports Illustrated, and now can be seen in other marketing campaigns from other big sponsors, such as Redbull.
In this photo, Caroline is seen posing in a white swimsuit. As gorgeous as she is engaging, Marks is an inspiration to millions of women all over the world that have become more fascinated with surfing over the last few years.
Caroline Stays Body Positive
As an athlete in a sport where swimsuits and bikinis are typical, Caroline has used this to her advantage and claims she has earned lots of confidence over the years and now celebrates her body and believes every woman should.
In one post on her Instagram feed, Caroline shows off her lean legs and toned arms in a blue-two piece that her fans absolutely loved. Another empowering act was witnessed on a global scale with her Sports Illustrated shoot, and what many of her fans did not know until its release was that the endeavor had always been on her bucket list! Caroline definitely believes in dreaming big and working hard to reach her goals.
Caroline Credits Her Mother For Success
After going pro at the early age of 15, all eyes were naturally on Caroline, a fact that was not lost on her and although she feels confident in a bikini or swimsuit, Marks grew up in the spotlight, growing into a woman right before the very eyes of her fans. She credits her mother’s strength and maintaining a proper balance between physical and mental health that have made her the success she is today.