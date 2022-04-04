Eva Longoria knows a bit about time management. The Golden Globe-nominated actress, who made it big on Desperate Housewives, is also a model, an activist, and an entrepreneur. She recently announced her partnership with iHeart Radio and a new podcast series, and she continues to host Searching for Mexico, a CNN+ podcast. She is involved in public health campaigns and activism that have been centered on Hispanic rights, politics, and immigration.

In 2006, she founded Eva's Heroes, a nonprofit organization that aims to help children with developmental disabilities. Then there's Casa Del Sol, her tequila brand that she actively oversees. Longoria is also mom to 3-year-old Enrique and wife to Jose Baston, and her family is always at the top of her list of priorities. Scroll down to learn more about how she manages her time and keeps her life balanced.