NBA Rumors: Heat Could Acquire Julius Randle For Trade Package Centered On Duncan Robinson

In a recent article, Brad Dressler of Fansided's Daily Knicks named three NBA teams that could explore trading for Randle in the 2022 NBA offseason. These include the Miami Heat. If they fail to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title this season, Dressler believes that the Heat could trade for Randle to address the "weakness" in their starting lineup.

The Heat may currently have PJ Tucker manning the power forward position, but the veteran big man could opt out of the final year of his contract and seek a pay raise with another title contender this summer.