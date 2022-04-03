Simone Biles was arguably the biggest name to come out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. A veteran gymnast with four gold medals, Biles withdrew from competing for Team USA during the global event. Biles cited wanting to seek help for mental health issues, a move that many found brave and empowering.
Since then, Biles has become something of a mental health advocate on a national stage. She admittedly fell into the position accidentally. But the gymnast has opened up about how she promotes positive mental health and happy living and her advice for others.