Simone Biles couldn't say enough about how important a close support network is for one's mental health and sanity. During a time when Biles faced global scrutiny, the athlete turned to the people who know her the best – parents, coaches, and her boyfriend.

"It's really important to use that support system and know they're there for you and not against you, because at the end of the day, us as humans, we hate asking for help," Biles told Olympics.com. "We think we can do it on our own, but sometimes we just can't. So use every outlet given to you."

She also started using various therapy techniques, including the mental health app Cerebral. In fact, she eventually became a chief impact officer for the company, citing it for helping while she is on the road. Biles also achieved one of her lifelong dreams by going on tour.