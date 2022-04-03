'Killing It' Season 1, Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Have you ever fantasized about watching a sitcom with a pump of adventure and a plot twist with daring wildlife? It is safe to say that fantasy will become a reality in the upcoming sitcom, Killing It. The series is set to portray the American dream with quirks. Killing It season one will make it to TV screens in a few weeks, and fans will get to see comedy in a whole new light. Here's all to know about the series.
'Killing It' Season 1, Date, Cast, And Plot
All About 'Killing It'
Killing It circumvents the typical life of an average American who has been down on their luck while chasing the American dream. For the coming series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's co-creator Daan Goor and Luke Del Tredici collaborated on the episodic film project, which satirizes the life of entrepreneurship and the lust for wealth. Goor and Tredici, who also get the writing credits, worked alongside executive producers Maurice Marable, Mark Schulman, and Craig Robinson, who stars in the series.
The first look for Killing It was released earlier in February 2022, introducing fans to the protagonist, a wealthy man who recalls his down-trodden past. However, the new trailer on YouTube, released in March 2022, gave an insight into the wealthy hero's breakthrough point and the adrenaline-pumping adventure that led to his wealth.
When Is The Release Date Of 'Killing It?'
The Comedy series produced by Universal Television is scheduled to premiere in Australia and the United States on April 14, 2022, exclusively on Peacock. You can watch the teaser here:
Who Is In The Cast Of 'Killing It?'
According to IMDb, Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Craig Robinson stars in the lead role as Craig, an average American who strives to achieve his dreams of becoming wealthy in the world of capitalism. Robinson is an actor and comedian known for his roles in Hot Tub Time Machine, The office, and This Is The End.
Robinson stars alongside Claudia O'Doherty, who plays Jillian, and Jet Miller, who stars as his daughter Vanessa. Other stars include Scott MacArthur as Brock, Rell Battle as Isaiah, Wyatt Walter and Corby, Amy Davidson as Robin, and Kellee Seward as Ria Gaines.
What Is 'Killing It' About?
Killing It tells the story of Craig, who works as a security guard with a dramatic life. Like a million other people, Craig seeks to make it big, but it all comes from starting small. The plot outline shows Craig applying for a loan to make a down payment, getting rejected, and watching his car razed to the ground by fire.
Craig ends up living in a 24-hour gym while struggling to bond with his daughter, Vanessa. Finally, however, Craig's life hits a turning point in a slapstick adventure where he battles wild snakes for the government and gets handsome pay in return.