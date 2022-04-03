'Killing It' Season 1, Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Killing It circumvents the typical life of an average American who has been down on their luck while chasing the American dream. For the coming series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's co-creator Daan Goor and Luke Del Tredici collaborated on the episodic film project, which satirizes the life of entrepreneurship and the lust for wealth. Goor and Tredici, who also get the writing credits, worked alongside executive producers Maurice Marable, Mark Schulman, and Craig Robinson, who stars in the series.

The first look for Killing It was released earlier in February 2022, introducing fans to the protagonist, a wealthy man who recalls his down-trodden past. However, the new trailer on YouTube, released in March 2022, gave an insight into the wealthy hero's breakthrough point and the adrenaline-pumping adventure that led to his wealth.