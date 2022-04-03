'Killing It' Season 1, Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Have you ever fantasized about watching a sitcom with a pump of adventure and a plot twist with daring wildlife? It is safe to say that fantasy will become a reality in the upcoming sitcomKilling It. The series is set to portray the American dream with quirks. Killing It season one will make it to TV screens in a few weeks, and fans will get to see comedy in a whole new light. Here's all to know about the series. 

The Latest

Simone Biles Opens Up About Becoming A Mental Health Advocate

Sarah Jessica Parker Auctions Oscar De La Renta Dress For Ukraine

Vanessa Hudgens Made The First Move On Cole Tucker — A Brief Timeline Of Their Relationship

Lucy Liu Presents Muscled Legs In Outdoor Snaps

CrossFit Athlete Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr Flaunts Shredded Abs For 'The Real Work'

All About 'Killing It'

Killing It circumvents the typical life of an average American who has been down on their luck while chasing the American dream. For the coming series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's co-creator Daan Goor and Luke Del Tredici collaborated on the episodic film project, which satirizes the life of entrepreneurship and the lust for wealth. Goor and Tredici, who also get the writing credits, worked alongside executive producers Maurice Marable, Mark Schulman, and Craig Robinson, who stars in the series. 

The first look for Killing It was released earlier in February 2022, introducing fans to the protagonist, a wealthy man who recalls his down-trodden past. However, the new trailer on YouTube, released in March 2022, gave an insight into the wealthy hero's breakthrough point and the adrenaline-pumping adventure that led to his wealth.

Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Kaley Cuoco demands some privacy on set, according to the new 'trailer rules' posted on her trailer door.

By Cha Miñoza

When Is The Release Date Of 'Killing It?'

The Comedy series produced by Universal Television is scheduled to premiere in Australia and the United States on April 14, 2022, exclusively on Peacock. You can watch the teaser here:

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Who Is In The Cast Of 'Killing It?'

According to IMDb, Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Craig Robinson stars in the lead role as Craig, an average American who strives to achieve his dreams of becoming wealthy in the world of capitalism. Robinson is an actor and comedian known for his roles in Hot Tub Time MachineThe office, and This Is The End.

Robinson stars alongside Claudia O'Doherty, who plays Jillian, and Jet Miller, who stars as his daughter Vanessa. Other stars include Scott MacArthur as Brock, Rell Battle as Isaiah, Wyatt Walter and Corby, Amy Davidson as Robin, and Kellee Seward as Ria Gaines. 

What Is 'Killing It' About?

Killing It tells the story of Craig, who works as a security guard with a dramatic life. Like a million other people, Craig seeks to make it big, but it all comes from starting small. The plot outline shows Craig applying for a loan to make a down payment, getting rejected, and watching his car razed to the ground by fire.

Craig ends up living in a 24-hour gym while struggling to bond with his daughter, Vanessa. Finally, however, Craig's life hits a turning point in a slapstick adventure where he battles wild snakes for the government and gets handsome pay in return. 

 

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Vanessa Hudgens Hikes Up Leg In Skirt

Salma Hayek Shares Inspiring Message While Receiving Walk Of Fame Star

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.