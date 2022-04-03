Farrah Abraham In Bikini Takes Pleasure In Beauty Hour

No one rocks a swimsuit better than American reality television personality Farrah Abraham. The Nebraska native has long since mastered the act of superfly fashion, and her outfits always get fans awestruck.

Whether Abraham is attending star-struck events or simply lounging by the beach, her topnotch style sense says intact, and fans on Instagram can't get enough of her each time. In one of her many displays, Abraham showed her admirers how to enjoy beauty hour in grand style. See her jaw-dropping bikini glam below.