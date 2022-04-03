Farrah Abraham In Bikini Takes Pleasure In Beauty Hour

Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

No one rocks a swimsuit better than American reality television personality Farrah Abraham. The Nebraska native has long since mastered the act of superfly fashion, and her outfits always get fans awestruck.

Whether Abraham is attending star-struck events or simply lounging by the beach, her topnotch style sense says intact, and fans on Instagram can't get enough of her each time. In one of her many displays, Abraham showed her admirers how to enjoy beauty hour in grand style. See her jaw-dropping bikini glam below.

The Latest

Zendaya In Fishnets Stuns In Braless Gucci

'Killing It' Season 1, Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Kendall Jenner Stuns In Blur Print Dress As She Blocks All 'Toe Comments'

Alessandra Ambrosio In Bikini Is Ready For 'Spring Break'

Jordyn Woods Stuns In Backless Minidress

Abraham's Leisure

Getty | Emma McIntyre

Abraham doesn't joke with summer, and what better way to spend the lovely weather than with your loved one. The TV star often brings her teen daughter, Sophia, with her, whether on vacation or simply taking in the view by the pool.

It is no secret that Abraham loves spending time with her daughter Sophia who has been her date on several occasions. Sophia has also been following in her mother's fashionable footsteps. Abraham seizes every opportunity to show off her mini-me, and fans are usually star-struck whenever the mother and daughter appear on social media.

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

By Geri Green

Beauty Hour

Shutterstock | 564025

Abraham basks in her life as a mother. The mom-of-one got fans gushing when she took to Instagram to post a video of how she enjoys summer with Sophia. The clip showed Sophia enjoying the warm weather in a pool while her mom soaked up the sun sitting on a sun lounger.

Abraham, 30, kept her elegant curves on full display in two-piece swimwear. Her hair fell freely around her shoulders, and she completed her summer look with a gold necklace designed with butterflies. Fans appreciate the mother-daughter moment with over 600,000 likes and 810 comments. Abraham tagged her baby girl and so many others in the post captioned:

"farrahabraham @sophialabraham can't  handle summer break 🤣😂 thank God its summer break parents 🙏" 

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Swimsuit

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Fancy Summer

Shutterstock | 673594

Spending summer together seems to be a tradition for Abraham and her daughter. On July 18, 2021, the two got Instagram steaming when Abraham shared a clip of herself and Sophia hanging out at a poolside. Sophia spotted a black and white swimsuit for this summer look, while her mother opted for a nude color bikini.

They enjoy their fancy lunch served in a loved-shaped float tray while relaxing in the pool. The clip has received 17,457 likes since it was shared, and fans filled the comments with lovestruck emojis.

Abraham On Health Improvement

Shutterstock | 673594

Behind the fancy looks, Abraham, who rose to fame starring in 16 And Pregnant, has had many tumultuous experiences. In a video shared on social media, she recently revealed that she would be spending the next 28 days in a trauma treatment center to improve her physical and mental health.

The clip came after the TV personality was arrested in January after allegedly assaulting a security officer at a club in Hollywood. She later revealed that she was attacked and harassed during a dinner date at Grandmaster Records. In the meantime, Abraham focuses on working on herself, and she sends love to those who also desire improvements.

Read Next

Must Read

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Enjoys 'Moonlight Swim'

Georgia Steel In Bikini Goes Risqué With 'Coconuts'

Salma Hayek In Bikini For Outdoor Pool Float

Mandy Rose In Bikini With Buns Out

Miley Cyrus Lifts Leg In Skintight Gucci

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.