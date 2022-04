Kendall Jenner isn't playing with anyone who feels the need to comment on her toe size! The 26-year-old supermodel continues rocking her Spring fashion featuring Y2K thong platform slippers, so her toes are on full display for anyone scrolling through her feed.

As soon as she posted her latest picture on Instagram, the comment section went wild with comments on her "big toe," so Kendall changed her caption to a warning, telling them, "I'm blocking all toe comments."