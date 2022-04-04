Icelandic CrossFit athlete Sara Sigmundsdottir finished in an impressive Top Ten for European athletes in the Opens last week. The 29-year-old shared some of her goals with her almost two million followers on Instagram, explaining what she did differently this year and how she qualified. She also updated her fans on healing her torn ACL, which derailed her game last year. Based on her posts, it's clear the athlete isn't "playing games" this year; she means business.
CrossFit Athlete Sara Sigmundsdottir Flaunts Abs During Recovery
Goals For The Season
Sara created a goal sheet to keep her grounded during the season. She prioritized speedy response over procrastination and focused on the bigger picture - CrossFit Games - instead of the immediate goal, which might've been a distraction. Knowing the critical thing was qualifying for the quarter-finals (which she did), Sara didn't overwork her ACL; hence she was able to give her best at the workouts.
Recovery Before The Competition
The CrossFit athlete does pull-ups, on battle ropes to build her full-body strength and work her abs into shape. Alternatively, she jumps with high knees, rides assault bikes, and uses kettlebells or dumbbells for snatches since they also do the trick. Sara also adds cardio routines like burpees and pushups to work her core and maintain her shredded abs. According to Protein Teacher, she follows a plant-based meal plan since it also helps with her knee injury.
Joining A Team
"The outcome was way better then my expectations and it would not have been possible without @trainingthinktank team❤️ Special thank you to @maxelhag for making sure I was only focusing on performing and making sure the videos were solid and properly set up. Also for your crystal clear questions in the intro. On to the Semi’s👩🏾🦳"
Sara joined a host of other athletes who credit teamwork over individual efforts during CrossFit Opens. It was part of her new year's resolution to challenge herself to do something out of her comfort zone, and it turned out to be worth the effort. A few weeks before the competition, she moved to Georgia, USA, to join Training Think Tank gym to anticipate the new season. Sara finished in the Top Ten on the European leaderboard.
The Best Support System
Working with the women in TTT was one of Sara's best parts of training. She said the workout session was challenging physically and mentally, but she didn't mind because she had a support system.