CrossFit Athlete Sara Sigmundsdottir Flaunts Abs During Recovery

"The outcome was way better then my expectations and it would not have been possible without @trainingthinktank team❤️ Special thank you to @maxelhag for making sure I was only focusing on performing and making sure the videos were solid and properly set up. Also for your crystal clear questions in the intro. On to the Semi’s👩🏾‍🦳"

Sara joined a host of other athletes who credit teamwork over individual efforts during CrossFit Opens. It was part of her new year's resolution to challenge herself to do something out of her comfort zone, and it turned out to be worth the effort. A few weeks before the competition, she moved to Georgia, USA, to join Training Think Tank gym to anticipate the new season. Sara finished in the Top Ten on the European leaderboard.