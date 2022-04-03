Alessandra Ambrosio In Bikini Is Ready For 'Spring Break'

Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Brazilian-American model, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman Alessandra Ambrosio recently went on spring break to the Bahamas. Alessandra is no stranger to rocking beautiful swimwear and bikinis that flaunt her gorgeous form.

The Latest

'Killing It' Season 1, Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Simone Biles Opens Up About Becoming A Mental Health Advocate

Sarah Jessica Parker Auctions Oscar De La Renta Dress For Ukraine

Vanessa Hudgens Made The First Move On Cole Tucker — A Brief Timeline Of Their Relationship

Lucy Liu Presents Muscled Legs In Outdoor Snaps

Off On Spring Break

Shutterstock | 673594

The model wowed fans with yet another stunning look as she rocked a gorgeous bikini set. She took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of herself as she went off to enjoy her spring break.

She wore a white low-cut bikini top and bottoms underneath a striped shirt that was only buttoned halfway. Her tanned skin contrasted with the white bikini as her beautiful hair framed her face. She had on a wide-brimmed hat and carried a large tote bag.

Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Kaley Cuoco demands some privacy on set, according to the new 'trailer rules' posted on her trailer door.

By Cha Miñoza

Aqua Therapy In St. Barths

Shutterstock | 3459434

In February, the former Victoria's Secret Angel, who never fails to flaunt her bikini body, shared a gorgeous photo of her time in St. Barths. She wore an aquamarine polka-dotted bikini and a matching shirt. The bikini and matching shirt lent a hand to the serenity of the view of the ocean behind her.

She had on a pair of sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the sun as she glazed towards the sky. Her gorgeous body was on display as her hair flowed down her shoulders. She described her time at the beach as therapeutic. "aqua therapy🐠💫," she captioned. Fans could not stop gushing as they showered her with compliments.

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Being A Mother

Shutterstock | 758458

Since she resigned from Victoria's Secret, the 37-year-old has worked with many other brands. Alessandra does a great job of combining the work of being a model with raising two kids. Whether watching movies, playing games, or going to the pool, Alessandra loves spending quality time with her kids.

But she understands that she still needs to have some time to herself to take better care of them. Having a job that requires a lot of traveling has taught me the importance of enjoying the little restorative activities. 

Leisure Time

Shutterstock | 2131613

LEISURE TIME

Having a job that requires a lot of traveling has taught me the importance of enjoying the little restorative activities. Alessandra told StyleCaster that she uses social media as entertainment, focusing on the good part of it. "For me, I have to use social media as entertainment in a way," she says.

If that doesn't work, she puts on a bikini and hops into the Jacuzzi to unwind while listening to music. She loves essential oils like lemongrass, lavender, and peppermint. She also loves doing yoga. The model loves to indulge in some guilty-pleasure foods.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Vanessa Hudgens Hikes Up Leg In Skirt

Salma Hayek Shares Inspiring Message While Receiving Walk Of Fame Star

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.