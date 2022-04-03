Alessandra Ambrosio In Bikini Is Ready For 'Spring Break'

The model wowed fans with yet another stunning look as she rocked a gorgeous bikini set. She took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of herself as she went off to enjoy her spring break.

She wore a white low-cut bikini top and bottoms underneath a striped shirt that was only buttoned halfway. Her tanned skin contrasted with the white bikini as her beautiful hair framed her face. She had on a wide-brimmed hat and carried a large tote bag.