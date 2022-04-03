Lucy Liu Presents Muscled Legs In Outdoor Snaps

Ashabi Azeez

Asian-American actress Lucy Liu is known for her numerous Hollywood roles. The 53-year-old Charlie's Angels star has kept her body in top-notch shape. The actress bared her muscled legs in a few outdoor snapshots taken in New York City, the city of her birth. Check out the inspiring snap gleaned from her Instagram page.

Liu In New York

Award-winning actress Liu does some intense workouts. She looked amazing in a short, pink flower dress. The dress cinched in at the waist and wrists. She paired the dress with white platform heels that accentuated her muscled legs. She had on a pair of white platform heels that further accentuated her strong legs.

She held a blue umbrella as she seemed to be enjoying the beautiful post-rain weather of New York. In another snapshot, the actress is walking down the streets of New York with a smile on her face and a pair of black sunglasses as the wind plays with her hair.

Yoga Enthusiast

Liu seems to be the queen of balance as she stormed the internet last year in a balancing tree Yoga pose. The Kill Bill actress shared a photo of herself in her home as she stood in a balancing tree pose beside a beautiful painting. She had on a beautiful short dress. Though Liu had on a pair of stilettos, she did a fantastic job of maintaining balance as she did the Yoga pose.

Her simple makeup and red lipstick made her look even more beautiful, and she had her dark hair down her shoulders. The snapshot, which she captioned: "Balancing tree pose with a little help from this #graciedevito painting," had fans gushing as they expressed their amazement about her balance in heels. One fan called her a 'balance queen.'

Liu's Fitness Secret

Liu does a fantastic job of balancing her busy career life and her workout routine. The SAG Award winner revealed to the March issue of Fitness magazine that the secret to her maintained fitness is Pilates, a workout system developed by Joseph Pilates. "Ten years of Pilates has really changed my body for the better." The exercise "introduced me to muscles I never even knew I had."

Support Group

The Elementary actress also revealed that she has a support group of friends who keep her motivated. They have an email chain where they all set goals ranging from ideal weight, weight loss goals, and new eating habits they wish to adopt.

They would update one another on their progress and celebrate little milestones by going to a show and attending a group Pilates class. She also divulged that whenever her busy schedule gets in the way of her working out, she resorts to doing Pilates at home or having a run on the treadmill.

