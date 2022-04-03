Lucy Liu Presents Muscled Legs In Outdoor Snaps

Award-winning actress Liu does some intense workouts. She looked amazing in a short, pink flower dress. The dress cinched in at the waist and wrists. She paired the dress with white platform heels that accentuated her muscled legs. She had on a pair of white platform heels that further accentuated her strong legs.

She held a blue umbrella as she seemed to be enjoying the beautiful post-rain weather of New York. In another snapshot, the actress is walking down the streets of New York with a smile on her face and a pair of black sunglasses as the wind plays with her hair.