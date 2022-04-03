Lucy Liu Presents Muscled Legs In Outdoor Snaps

Liu seems to be the queen of balance as she stormed the internet last year in a balancing tree Yoga pose. The Kill Bill actress shared a photo of herself in her home as she stood in a balancing tree pose beside a beautiful painting. She had on a beautiful short dress. Though Liu had on a pair of stilettos, she did a fantastic job of maintaining balance as she did the Yoga pose.
Her simple makeup and red lipstick made her look even more beautiful, and she had her dark hair down her shoulders. The snapshot, which she captioned: "Balancing tree pose with a little help from this #graciedevito painting," had fans gushing as they expressed their amazement about her balance in heels. One fan called her a 'balance queen.'