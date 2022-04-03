Vanessa Hudgens Made The First Move On Cole Tucker — A Brief Timeline Of Their Relationship

Vanessa Hudgens' previous relationships with her exes, Zac Efron and Austin Butler, were high-profile affairs. However, the Princess Switch Actress is currently in a low-key relationship with professional baseball player Cole Tucker.

The pair were first found mingling in November 2020 but became official in early 2021, a year after Vanessa's breakup with Austin.

Things have gotten a lot more serious between the two since then, as they have publicly shown their affection for each other.

Here's a fascinating timeline of Vanessa and Cole's sweet relationship.