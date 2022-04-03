Vanessa Hudgens Made The First Move On Cole Tucker — A Brief Timeline Of Their Relationship

Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Vanessa Hudgens' previous relationships with her exes, Zac Efron and Austin Butler, were high-profile affairs. However, the Princess Switch Actress is currently in a low-key relationship with professional baseball player Cole Tucker

The pair were first found mingling in November 2020 but became official in early 2021, a year after Vanessa's breakup with Austin. 

Things have gotten a lot more serious between the two since then, as they have publicly shown their affection for each other.

Here's a fascinating timeline of Vanessa and Cole's sweet relationship. 

The Latest

Alessandra Ambrosio In Bikini Is Ready For 'Spring Break'

Jordyn Woods Stuns In Backless Minidress

Simone Biles Opens Up About Becoming A Mental Health Advocate

Sarah Jessica Parker Auctions Oscar De La Renta Dress For Ukraine

Lucy Liu Presents Muscled Legs In Outdoor Snaps

Vanessa Was Instantly Attracted To Cole

According to ET, Vanessa and Cole met at a Zoom meditation group during the pandemic. Vanessa was instantly attracted to him. 

"I think that I just saw him, and I was with my girlfriend and I was like, 'Who is that?'" Hudgens said. "And she's like, I don't know I haven't seen him.' And I was like, 'Wait, but who is it?" Vanessa told Today about how she first met Cole. 

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

By Geri Green

There Is No Shame In Making The First Move

Getty | Dimitrios Kambouris

Vanessa didn't just stop at being instantly attracted to Cole but went ahead to make the first move on him by sliding into his Instagram DM. 

"I mean, I'm such a go-getter. If I want something or someone, I'm going after them," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021.

She continued, "I fully just slid into his DM and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move. If you want it, why wait for someone else to give you what you want?"

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Swimsuit

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

The Lovebirds Go Instagram Official

Cole and Vanessa's romance picked up quickly, and they soon went Instagram official. On Valentine's Day 2021, the 33-year-old High School Musical actress released her and Cole's first couple photo on Instagram. Vanessa shared a photo of her kissing the 25-year-old baseballer alongside the caption, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck ❤️💋🤟🏽."

Gushing Over Their Love

Getty | Bruce Glikas

Vanessa has told various news outlets how pleased she is with Cole and how wonderful he is. Cole has also done the same. 

"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more," she said in an interview with ET.

In the same vein, while talking to reporters at Spring Training, Cole said, "I got a girlfriend and she's cool. She's awesome, I love her. She's great. She'll be around. You will see her."

Vanessa and Cole are such a sweet couple, and one can only hope that they continue to enjoy each other's company and have more beautiful moments together.

Read Next

Must Read

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Enjoys 'Moonlight Swim'

Georgia Steel In Bikini Goes Risqué With 'Coconuts'

Mandy Rose In Bikini With Buns Out

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Lindsey Vonn Swims With Sharks In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.