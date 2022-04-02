Olympian Julia Marino In Bikini Basks In Sandy Horizon

Marino became the first female snowboard athlete to win two medals at the same Games in 17 years after walking away with gold in Slopestyle and a bronze in Big Air, and she might be the next big name in bikini fashion. This snowboarder has mastered the act of fashion and snowboarding. When Marino is not rocking her ski-specific attire in the winter land, she enjoys the summer in a chic pair of bathing suits and turning heads on social media.