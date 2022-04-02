Julia Marino has since stamped her name as one of the most amazing snowboarders in history, and she is now gradually having a stronger footing in the world of fashion. Marino keeps fans entertained with swift moves while navigating snowy Hills and mountains, and she knows how to look stunning while at it. Here is an insight into Marino's stylish bikini fashion.
Olympian Julia Marino In Bikini Basks In Sandy Horizon
Marino In Summer
Marino became the first female snowboard athlete to win two medals at the same Games in 17 years after walking away with gold in Slopestyle and a bronze in Big Air, and she might be the next big name in bikini fashion. This snowboarder has mastered the act of fashion and snowboarding. When Marino is not rocking her ski-specific attire in the winter land, she enjoys the summer in a chic pair of bathing suits and turning heads on social media.
A Perfect Day For A Swimsuit
In September 2021, Marino took over Instagram with a set of steamy images that got viewers gushing. The award-winning snowboarder flaunted her taut abs in a pair of bikinis as she shocked the sun at a beachside. The Olympian blue bikini contrasted perfectly with her skin tone, and her nicely toned legs also caught many eyes. Marino's fans reacted to snaps with 2,197 likes and lovely words. One person acknowledged her looks, and another described the athlete as gorgeous. Many others filled the comments with red heart, fire, and love-struck emojis.
Swimsuits And Good Looks
When Marino is not riding down any snow-covered surface, she loves spending time in the sea. The 25-year-old athlete gave her Instagram fans a look at how she enjoys herself from the snowy mountains in a post shared in 2019. The images featured Marino in a black two-piece swimwear and a headpiece as she took over the sea. She substituted her boat with a surfing board, and her 51.6k followers flooded the comments with appreciative words.
Marino At Work
Marino is not only stylish when she is not skiing. Marino and 40 lucky fans took some laps starting at Danny Davis' Peace Park on a recent cruise at Copper Mountain. The athlete's crowd, primarily children, got some pointers on hitting rails and other features. The kids bombarded Marino with questions she was delighted to answer before sliding down the mountains in her style Gloves, Buff Headwear,
Midlayer Jacket, Snowboard Pants, and skis.