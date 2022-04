Gilmore, who started surfing at the age of 9, refers to surfing as her first love. Surfing is the first thing she thought about in the morning and the last thing before going to sleep, she revealed in a chat with the Women's Health Commissioning Editor. "Surfing really was my first love. It was the last thing that I remember being completely consumed by – it's what you think about in the morning and when you go to sleep. You're always wondering what the oven is doing", she said.