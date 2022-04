Larson shared a video of her workout session with Jason Walsh, a fitness trainer and owner of Rise Movement. The actress put in all the work as she worked out with fitness equipment and resistance bands.

The workout seemed to focus on her abs. The fitness trainer was heard cheering her on several times. Despite being an avid fitness enthusiast, Larson admitted she still tries to find ways to escape having to work out, which is why she needed Rise Movement to keep her motivated.