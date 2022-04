It is no doubt that Lakey's passion and career keep her in the open most times. Her skin is often exposed to the scorching sun and the salty waters on the horizon, but this has not stopped her skin from staying luminous. According to Pop Sugar, Lakey has mastered a religious approach to skincare.

She started using Shiseido sunscreen when she was 11 and is still constantly using it every time she is surfing. The surfer does not protect her skin alone; she makes sure her hair remains healthy too. To avoid her hair getting knotted, she uses a leave-in conditioner before she goes into the water and when she comes out. This keeps her hair healthy and lovely after surfing against the waves.