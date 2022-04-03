Zendaya In Fishnets Stuns In Braless Gucci

Zendaya dazzled while going edgy in red fishnets and rocking a braless look as she fronted Vogue in 2020. The 25-year-old former Disney star stunned the camera as a pandemic cover of the magazine's Australia issue showcased her in luxury Gucci, and it was a winner look.

Zendaya is steadily climbing the style files as designer brands snap her up, with 2022 seeing her continue her ambassador role for classic Italian designer Valentino. Here repping the brand now fronted by singer Miley Cyrus, Zendaya looked her best. Check it out below.

Stuns On Vogue Cover

Scroll for the photo. It showed the Euphoria actress on a pink carpeted floor backed by old carved woods. The girlfriend to Tom Holland posed with one leg folded and rocking a super-edgy pair of red fishnets, also going leggy in a slinky and cut-out taupe dress with black piping. The sleeveless number showed off Zendaya's toned shoulders and rock-hard abs, with a braless finish also flashing some cleavage.

Strappy black heels accessorized the look, with Zendaya also wearing minimal makeup and her long hair flowing down her shoulders.

See More Photos Below

Zendaya is fresh from stunning at the Vanity Fair Oscar party this year, rocking up to the red carpet in a cropped Valentino top, one she paired with a flowing skirt for a two-piece finish. The ensemble quickly went viral, also gaining the ultimate praise from Vogue, which wrote:

"Zendaya's micro Valentino haute couture button-up and silver sequined skirt drew comparisons to Sharon Stone's 1998 Oscars get-up, which saw her famously rip up the rulebook in a men's shirt tucked nonchalantly in a pearlescent satin skirt." She accessorized her red carpet look with luxury Bulgari diamonds.

On Personal Style

The former Tommy Hilfiger collaborator has opened up about what fashion means to her. Speaking to Refinery29, the actress revealed:

"There's something so honest and real about personal style and being fashion fearless and just wearing whatever you want, however you want. I just really admire that courageousness. And also, it's just chic and cool, and everything that's cool comes back around."

Fans Love Her

Zendaya is now followed by 136 million on Instagram, where her posts regularly showcase her acting, modeling, and ambassador careers. The Dune star is also followed by a slew of famous faces, not limited to supermodel Kendall Jenner, singer Ariana Grande, actress Bella Thorne, and rapper Chanel West Coast. For more, follow her account.

