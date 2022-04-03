Zendaya In Fishnets Stuns In Braless Gucci

Zendaya dazzled while going edgy in red fishnets and rocking a braless look as she fronted Vogue in 2020. The 25-year-old former Disney star stunned the camera as a pandemic cover of the magazine's Australia issue showcased her in luxury Gucci, and it was a winner look.

Zendaya is steadily climbing the style files as designer brands snap her up, with 2022 seeing her continue her ambassador role for classic Italian designer Valentino. Here repping the brand now fronted by singer Miley Cyrus, Zendaya looked her best. Check it out below.