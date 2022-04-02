Lindsey Vonn Swims With Sharks In Bikini

"Who would come in with me?? 🦈 🧜🏼‍♀️," Lindsey captioned her video.

The short footage shows the alpine skier casually swimming with sharks while snorkeling underwater. Dressed in a neon green bikini and her snorkeling gear, Lindsey was as calm as a cucumber floating around and touching the sharks swimming with her. At one point, the sharks even lined up on the dock, waiting to be pet by the athlete.

It was clear that the nurse sharks were friendly and harmless, but followers were still impressed by the ski pro's bravery.

"Super cool but I think my heart would be racing too fast and the sharks would hear and that would be the end of me," someone replied to Lindsey's caption.

"As much as I'd like to - no way. 😂😂😂," another one said.