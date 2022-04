Flair's dedication to fitness is never-ending. As seen in some of her workout videos, the SmackDown champ is not about to let a little beach trip stop her from working those muscles. Her philosophy - the grind doesn't stop!

In an Instagram clip, Charlotte showed just how serious she was about keeping fit. She was captured engaged in a handstand balance while vacationing in the Florida Keys. Charlotte even did the handstand on a wooden table to level up the inversion, flexing her arm strength and balancing skills.

"the grind doesn't stop on vacation 👊🏻," she captioned her post.