Like Vince Rossi said, "It's giving leg. It's giving Italian. It's giving House of Hudgens."

The 33-year-old wore a low-waist loose-fitting midi pink skirt with a hip-slit flaunting her toned legs and a white cropped top. She paired her look with matching pink slippers, bohemian beaded jewelry pieces, brown-framed sunshades, and an oversized brown biker leather jacket. Vanessa's tousled curly hair and the grainy picture resolution takes you back to the eighties, as she intended. In the subsequent slides, the Tick Tick Boom! actress poses with her friends for a group picture.