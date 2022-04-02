Megan Fox Flaunts Abs As 'SpaceX Flight Attendant'

She's back!
After a few days of not posting any content on her Instagram feed and traveling with her fiance on his South American Tour, Megan Fox returns with a dramatic new style and possible hint. With the rate at which celebrities try out new things like going into space, there seems to be an opening for a flight attendant, and Hollywood's IT girl willingly fills the role. The actress joked about being an attendant on SpaceX (Elon Musk's company) flight and told her 19.8 million followers they'll reach their destination in 8 months and six days.