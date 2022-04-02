Megan Fox Flaunts Abs As 'SpaceX Flight Attendant'

She's back!

After a few days of not posting any content on her Instagram feed and traveling with her fiance on his South American Tour, Megan Fox returns with a dramatic new style and possible hint. With the rate at which celebrities try out new things like going into space, there seems to be an opening for a flight attendant, and Hollywood's IT girl willingly fills the role. The actress joked about being an attendant on SpaceX (Elon Musk's company) flight and told her 19.8 million followers they'll reach their destination in 8 months and six days.

SpaceX Flight Attendant

The Jennifer's Body actress flaunted her tight flat abs underneath a two-piece X-RAY set from the American clothing brand, Edikted. The long-sleeved crop top and high-waist micro-mini skirt made of sheer material teased a hint of her skin, although the bodice is double-layered. Megan completes her outfit with thigh-high Amina Muaddi leather boots. The shoes are open-toed with the signature pyramid heels showing her matching pink toenail polish.

Megan Fox Debuts Tinker-Bell Bangs

Megan also debuted a new hairstyle featuring a double knotted bun and Tinker-Bell bangs with the uneven bangs framing her silky smooth, well-made face, highlighting her blue eyeshadow and rosy pink nude lipgloss. Her double-stoned engagement ring and chromatic pink nail polish glisten beneath her hair tendrils.

The picture garnered over 1.7 million likes and 6,000 comments in less than a day. Among the commenters are Megan's styling team, including Maeve Riley and Dimitris Giannetos, who promise to go anywhere with her.

Approaching Nuptials With MGK

"Tinker-Bell" and her fiancé, Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, are getting closer to their nuptials after surprising fans with news of their engagement in January. The announcement videos have over 32 million views on Megan's page and 17 million-plus on Colson's feed, way more than their followers combined. 2023 seems like it's so far away, but we just crossed into the fourth month of the year when it feels like we said Happy New Year yesterday! Time flies, so Megan and MGK's wedding might soon sneak upon us.

The Most Unusual Wedding Party

The couple plan to have a gothic wedding - or anything drastically different from the traditional nuptials - and we aren't surprised since nothing about them is basic. According to the Daily Mail, they don't mind having family friends Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Pete Davidson join their bridal party. If that happens, one thing's certain; it'll be one for the books!

