Megan Fox Flaunts Abs As 'SpaceX Flight Attendant'

Megan also debuted a new hairstyle featuring a double knotted bun and Tinker-Bell bangs with the uneven bangs framing her silky smooth, well-made face, highlighting her blue eyeshadow and rosy pink nude lipgloss. Her double-stoned engagement ring and chromatic pink nail polish glisten beneath her hair tendrils.

The picture garnered over 1.7 million likes and 6,000 comments in less than a day. Among the commenters are Megan's styling team, including Maeve Riley and Dimitris Giannetos , who promise to go anywhere with her.